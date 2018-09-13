Tybee Island braces for Florence Video Video

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) - There may have been visitors at Tybee Beach on Wednesday, but across the island, many were busy preparing for Florence.

Residents spent the day filling up sandbags while crews boarded up city buildings.

An evacuation has not been ordered at this time, but Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman urges everyone to keep a close eye on the track.

For some -- they don't need reminders. Many are still recovering from previous storms.

"We moved down here in February, and we bought our house last year, and it got flooded for Irma so we just barely got it finished being remodeled," said Pam Lovoto, Tybee Island resident. "I'm here again. I'm here again."

Mayor Buelterman says he'll continue to bring in the resources he can to help alleviate some of the stress the storm brings.

“I just feel bad for those who’ve been hit with flooding both Matthew and Irma," he said. "So those people are certainly very stressed out right now but we’re providing them the opportunity to fill up sandbags and we’re providing sand for them.”

On Thursday, the sandbag station at Memorial Park will be re-stocked with more bags.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to help but I’m sure they're suffering from Hurricane fatigue right now," Buelterman added.

Earlier on Wednesday, he announced that the beach will be closed to swimmers. With the potential for rough surf and rip currents -- it just isn't worth the risk.

“We’re keeping swimmers out of the water," he said. "We’ll have lifeguards patrolling the beach, just riding up and down on four-wheelers."

Buelterman says his team will continue to monitor the storm and make any adjustments needed.

“If it continues to shift in this direction, and it indicates that it’s going to be pretty strong and that there might be some surge involved," he said. "Then that's certainly something that we’ll take under advisement along with CEMA and make a coordinated decision.”

Tybee Island residents and visitors can follow Buelterman's Facebook page for frequent updates.