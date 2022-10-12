TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island is under a boil water advisory due to service disruption, the city said.

The city says the boil water alert is issued until further notice. To view the full boil water guidelines, click or tap here.

To properly boil tap water for use you should:

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.

The Centers for Disease Control suggests that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following: