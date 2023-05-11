TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Leaders on Tybee Island are set to reveal their plan for future unpermitted events at Thursday’s city council Meeting. This comes after widespread backlash from the island’s residents about how recent beach bashes were handled.

After the recent parties on Tybee Island, Orange Crush and Peach Fest, caused multiple altercations and traffic accidents, the city’s officials are cracking down on unpermitted events. They’re set to unveil a Local Control Resolution at the meeting, designed to get more jurisdiction over ‘man-made crises’ such as the beach bashes.

Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions tells News 3 that she is looking into the process of declaring a state of emergency for these events.

“How much control does Tybee have? Right now, Tybee has limited control—we do not control the road, we do not control the beach. Those are federal and state and county agencies that control that. However, we are working with them, letting them know that we have got to have more control,” said Mayor Sessions.

The meeting is taking place on Thursday night in the City Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m. WSAV will be there and bring you everything you need to know.