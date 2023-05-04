TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A special town hall meeting is set to take place on Tybee Island on Thursday, May 4th to talk about how the city handled the unsanctioned beach parties Orange Crush and Peach Fest.

The island’s residents were told that recent events involving the back-to-back parties would not be up for discussion at last week’s city council meeting. Instead, the city has created a different meeting just to hear these concerns.

After Tybee’s beaches and roads saw thousands of partygoers and multiple accidents during the unsanctioned beach bashes, many residents were left feeling like the island was unprepared to handle the events. Tybee’s Mayor Shirley Sessions tells News 3 there are three main questions she’s received from residents: What was the plan for Orange Crush? How will the plan change for future unpermitted events? What legislative changes can be made to give Tybee more control over these events?

“We want people to send their questions and we’ve already gotten a lot of questions. And I understand that people were mad, I understand that people were disappointed, I understand that people were frustrated. As was I, as a resident. And then, of course, as a mayor, feeling the responsibility was great on my shoulders,” says Mayor Sessions.

The meeting is happening on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the normal city council chambers at the Tybee Police Department on Van Horne Avenue.

Public comments can be submitted online until 5 o’clock on Thursday at feedback@cityoftybee.gov. They can also be submitted in person at the meeting. Residents will not be permitted to speak at the meeting.