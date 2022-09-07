TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island’s fourth annual Equality Fest is happening this weekend. The event is all about bringing people together to celebrate their differences.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Tybee’s Equality Fest is back and festival organizers say it’s a celebration you don’t want to miss.

Event organizers emphasized that the festival is all about recognizing Tybee’s past while striving for a future on the island that is inclusive for people of all different backgrounds.

In anticipation of the weekend, the progress flag is flying on Tybee Island for the first time, its colors recognizing the trans community, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s event Grand Marshall is Julia Pearce, who’s also the coordinator for Tybee Island MLK.

She said this weekend is about recognizing the progress Tybee has made as a community.

“Proud of our city council, proud of them passing a Race Equity Resolution in 2020, I’m proud of ‘em, proud of Tybee MLK, proud of our workers that make a difference,” Pearce said. “That’s the message of equality, you come out, support one another, we all need one another, we all need one another.”

It kicks off this Friday night at 10 and wraps up Sunday afternoon. For a full list of events happening this weekend, click or tap here.