TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time since 2019, Tybee Island’s annual Beach Bum Parade will return.

Each May, hundreds of people line up on Butler Avenue waiting for floats to drive through what’s known as “the south’s largest water fight.”

But due to the pandemic, the event has been canceled two years in a row. Last year, parade organizer Jack Boylston planned a scaled-back celebration without the usual fanfare, though the idea was nixed due to permitting concerns.

Boylston announced this week the parade is back for its 35th year on May 20. The parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the North Beach parking lot, then travel down Butler Avenue all the way to Tybrisa Street.

“Join us for the most amazing fun event you will ever attend — Just remember to be safe an DUCK!!!!” a post from the Beach Bum Facebook page read.

Businesses, organizations, families and other groups are welcome to register a float online at this link or by emailing tybeejack@live.com for sign-up instructions.