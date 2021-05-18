Tybee Island sees season’s 1st sea turtle nest

Volunteers Cathy, Gina and Brent found Tybee Island’s first nest of the season (Tybee Sea Turtle Project)

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Now more than two weeks into nesting season, Tybee Island has its first lay of sea turtle eggs.

The Tybee Sea Turtle Project, a conservation program comprised of trained volunteers, spotted the island’s first nest Tuesday morning laid by a loggerhead sea turtle.

This comes after a false crawl observed Monday morning. A nesting female came onto the beach and left her tracks but no eggs.

First sea turtle crawl on the island (Tybee Sea Turtle Project)

According to data from the Tybee Sea Turtle Project, there were a total of eight false crawls last nesting season, with 13 nests laid.

In 2019, a record-breaking nesting season for Georgia, false crawls totaled 22 on Tybee, and 23 nests were located.

The season runs through the end of October.