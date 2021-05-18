Tybee Island sees season’s 1st sea turtle nest

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Now more than two weeks into nesting season, Tybee Island has its first lay of sea turtle eggs.
The Tybee Sea Turtle Project, a conservation program comprised of trained volunteers, spotted the island’s first nest Tuesday morning laid by a loggerhead sea turtle.
This comes after a false crawl observed Monday morning. A nesting female came onto the beach and left her tracks but no eggs.
According to data from the Tybee Sea Turtle Project, there were a total of eight false crawls last nesting season, with 13 nests laid.
In 2019, a record-breaking nesting season for Georgia, false crawls totaled 22 on Tybee, and 23 nests were located.
The season runs through the end of October.