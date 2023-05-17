photos: Tybee Island Police Department

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island welcomed its first loggerhead sea turtle nest of the season on Wednesday.

The Tybee Sea Turtle Project has volunteers that walk the entire stretch of Tybee’s beach to look for evidence of sea turtle activity, including “crawls.”

After a turtle lays her nest, she leaves distinct tracks on the beach heading back into the ocean.

Throughout nesting season — which starts May 1 and typically runs through October — conservationists recommend taking some extra steps to keep turtles safe.

Turn off outdoor lights that might be visible on the beach to help avoid disorienting hatchlings. Knock down any sand castles and fill in holes that could obstruct a turtle’s crawl.