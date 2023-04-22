TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Highway 80 is seeing heavy traffic delays as beachgoers flock to Tybee Island.

For the first time since 2020, the popular Orange Crush beach bash is back. The event typically draws hundreds of HBCU students to the island.

Around 2 p.m., the Chatham County Police Department reported a crash on Highway 80 westbound at Suncrest. Five people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police advised drivers to expect significant delays traveling to and from Tybee throughout the day.

Drivers can expect one major traffic change for the weekend: you won’t be allowed to take left turns on 15th and Tybrisa streets on the island.

Orange Crush began on Friday and runs through Sunday.

