Tybee Island sea turtle season ends, counts 19 total nests, 2k eggs laid

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island sea turtle season officially came to an end earlier this week.

The Tybee Sea Turtle Project says it had a “great” season, counting 19 loggerhead sea turtle nests and a little over 2,000 eggs laid on across the beach.

“We are happy to report that 100% of our nests emerged. I would like to thank our wonderful, dedicated turtle volunteers for their hard work all season long,” the project said.

The season began in May. To view a recap of the entire season, click or tap here.