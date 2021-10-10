Tybee Island sea turtle season ends, counts 19 total nests, 2k eggs laid

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by the Tybee Island Sea Turtle Project.

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island sea turtle season officially came to an end earlier this week.

The Tybee Sea Turtle Project says it had a “great” season, counting 19 loggerhead sea turtle nests and a little over 2,000 eggs laid on across the beach.

“We are happy to report that 100% of our nests emerged. I would like to thank our wonderful, dedicated turtle volunteers for their hard work all season long,” the project said.

The season began in May. To view a recap of the entire season, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories