TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – About three weeks ago, over 50,000 young adults partied on Tybee Island in an event known as Orange Crush. The city saw 18 arrests, 11 car crashes and gridlocked traffic on Highway 80.

City leaders are now taking measures to prevent a repeat of the event, citing the strain the city’s small police and emergency forces faced during the event.

Thursday night, Tybee Island City Council passed a resolution — essentially a plea to state and federal lawmakers for more help during “unpermitted events on the island.”

Though the city prepared for three weeks for Orange Crush, the resolution states that matters were “beyond their control.”

They’re now asking for help from state and federal lawmakers to help increase public safety for not just Orange Crush but all large events on the island.

“Right now, Tybee has limited control,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions. “We do not control the road, we do not control the beach. Those are federal and state and county agencies that control that. However, we are working with them, letting them know that we have got to have more control.”

Proposed solutions include closing Highway 80 and increasing penalties for ordinance violations.

The resolution will now be sent to state lawmakers and U.S. representatives.