Tybee Island residents march, call for end of systemic racism

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents of Tybee Island marched Saturday morning from Butler Avenue to City Hall to show support and call for change following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protesters carried decorated posters, reading things like “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.” The march ended with several speakers, who all agree that something needs to be done to end systemic racism.

“We are predominately a white community, so people might think because we are old and white, we don’t care whats happening to our black brothers and sisters,” organizer Pat Lieby said. “And we want to say to the world [that] we are outraged and we do care.”

People of all ages came out to march with their community.

“I hope that when I grow up, and if I have kids, and when I have kids, they can go into a white neighborhood and not be scared to get shot down,” young protester Samuel Williams said. “And go to a house party, and walk the streets without no fears of anything happening to them.”

The march was hosted by the Tybee Island MLK Human Rights Organization.