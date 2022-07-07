Photo taken by LT Emory Randolph provided by the Tybee Island Police Department.

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some on Tybee Island have lost power or seen some fluctuations, police say.

The Tybee Island Police Department said it does not have a timetable for when power will be restored.

The Tybee Lifeguards have asked everyone to evacuate the island’s beaches and find shelter due to lightening being spotted within 3 miles.

Currently, the Georgia Power Outage Map reports two power outages impacting 4,227 customers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.