Tybee Island replants vandalized dune vegetation

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Tybee Island says a senseless act last month by a group of high school students did some damage to its multi-million dollar dune system. On Monday, volunteers completed a mission to revive what was lost.

Mayor Shirley Sessions says witnesses described the vandals as high-school aged. She says they pulled up and flung around nearly 550 pieces of vegetation, which are crucial to Tybee’s delicate dune system.

“It was sadness to to to realize that there are people at all ages — younger and older — who don’t understand the dune system,” she said of her first reaction to the incident, which took place one week before her administration shut down the beaches because of COVID-19.

Sessions says the plants are part of a $500,000 project to fortify the island’s dunes with vegetation. The project — which took five years to complete –produced a grant to cover the cost and hundreds of thousands of plants to protect the coast.

Deb Barriero, a coastal contract supervisor with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, was part of a team of volunteers who picked up the damaged plants and transported them to Island Community Garden.

“The plants include sea oats, which are a federally protected species. Three other species of grass that’s native to the area and some other flowering plants that are both attractive and hostile to pedestrian traffic,” she said.

Sea oats are used in many coastal communities to protect people and property from strong winds and storm surge.

‘They are our number one enforcement. They are our armor against winds, against storms, against hurricanes. And without them, we are literally helpless,” said Mayor Sessions.

Barriero says revitalizing the plans was relatively easy once they were transported to the garden. They desperately needed rehydration, replanting and TLC. Sea oats are resilient for their ability to grow in hostile environments like sand.

On Monday, employees with EarthBalance, the city’s landscaping contractor, replanted sea oats along the dunes.

“It’s about protecting the beach, the dunes and the property,” said Mayor Sessions. “Whether you’re a visitor, a resident, a business owner — it impacts everyone.”

It is illegal to disturb sand dunes by walking on them or picking the vegetation. Doing so can result in up to $1,000 in fines or six months in jail, along with up to 60 days of community service.