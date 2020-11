TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Post Office on Tybee Island is temporarily closed due to toxic fumes inside.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Session said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon that chemicals in the janitorial closet were accidentally mixed together, creating toxic fumes in the building.

The Post Master decided to close the facility until a cleaning crew can clear the building.

The post office’s doors are locked, and Tybee Island residents are asked to avoid stopping by for mail.