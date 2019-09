TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island Police want to know who vandalized the pier. They posted photos to their Facebook page showing the damage. You can see someone spray painted names and symbols on the pier.

Police say it happened over the weekend, and they’re asking for the public’s help to find the suspect.

ctsy: Tybee Island Police

If you have any information, call Tybee Island Police at 912-786-5600.