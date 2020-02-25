Tybee Island police save bird found with streamers tied to it

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A bird is rehabbing at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center after it was found injured with streamers tied to it.

The Tybee Island Police Department shared the bird’s story on Facebook. The department said on Tuesday morning, officers responded to South Beach in reference to an injured bird dragging a “kite tail” behind it. Officers found that someone had tied colored streamers to the small bird’s ankle.

Via Tybee Island Police Department Facebook

Tybee officers rescued the bird and brought him back to the station. Officers said the bird had some wing injuries but was in good spirits after it warmed up and dried off.

TIPD officers named their new friend “Captain” and turned him over to the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, where he will be rehabilitated.