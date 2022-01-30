Tybee Island Police help rescue vulture trapped in car grill

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tybee Island Police Department helped a woman fix a problem you just don’t see every day.

Police said the woman struck a vulture while driving in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. When she was checking the front of her car for damage, she found the bird lodged in her grill, police said.

The woman was on her way to Tybee and stopped to ask police for help.

Officers freed the bird from her vehicle, the department said in a Facebook post. Officials said the bird is alive and seeking treatment from a veterinarian.