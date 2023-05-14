TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island Police are assisting Georgia State Patrol with the investigation of a “serious crash” involving a pedestrian and vehicle near 15 St.

15th St., the 15th St. parking lot, and Strand Ave. to the intersection with Tybrisa St. are currently closed to foot and vehicle traffic.

Per a Facebook post from the Tybee Island Police Department:

“It is important that you avoid the area so that emergency personnel may conduct a safe and thorough investigation.”

Police also say vehicles attempting to leave the parking lot should take 14th St. to Butler Ave.