TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – After a decade on the job, the head of the Tybee Island Police Department is retiring.

Chief Robert Bryson on Monday told News 3 he felt like it was time to step down for his own health and well-being.

He thanked the City of Tybee for their support.

Bryson has spent more than 30 years working in law enforcement.

News 3 is working to learn more details about the hiring process for the next chief.