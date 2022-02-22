TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Eight suspects were arrested on Tybee Island for breaking into several vehicles and stealing a golf cart early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said five teens and three adults broke into three cars and stole a golf cart. The first car break-in was reported around 6 a.m. and two other break-in reports followed over the next hours.

TIPD found the five teens — ranging from ages 12 to 16 — after some neighborhood canvassing. Police also got word of a suspect vehicle and later found it and the three adults.

Police say the suspects stole sunglasses and prescription pills. The car was impounded and a search warrant is pending, TIPD says.

Each teen faces three counts of entering an auto and one count of theft by taking a motor vehicle. Each adult was charged with three counts of entering an auto, according to TIPD.

No further details were released.