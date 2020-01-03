Tybee Island Police alert public after discovery of credit card skimmer on gas pump

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – According to the Tybee Island Police Department, officers responded Thursday to the Chu’s Gas Station located near the intersection of Highway 80 and Jones Avenue after a repair technician reported finding a suspicious electronic device attached to the pump.

Tybee police say the device was a credit card skimmer, used by crooks to record credit card information when someone pays at the pump. The crooks then use that information to make fraudulent charges on the victim’s account.

Tybee Police say it is unknown how long the “skimmer” had been attached.

Police recommend customers take a moment to inspect the card reader and keypad before paying at the pump. Police say to check for anything that feels loose or appears out of place. If the pump has a seal, check to see if it is broken. If anything appears suspicious, pay inside of the store instead of at the pump.

Tybee Police say if you have any concerns about a card reader, they ask you call them at (912)786-5600.

