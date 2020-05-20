Tybee Island plans for heavy traffic over holiday weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Tybee Island is making changes after large crowds created traffic issues last weekend.

With stay-at-home restrictions lifted and beaches back open, city officials expect thousands to head for the island over the Holiday weekend. City manager, Shawn Gillen, says he and his crews are planning.

“The first thing we are going to deal with is the traffic flow. As people drive on to the island, they go and get scattered trying to find parking so we are going to be directing the traffic to where we want it to go,” Gillen says.

One of the reasons traffic was a mess this past weekend, was due to the lack of signage. Gillen says they will add more signage to keep traffic moving towards open parking.

“We are going to get additional signage. There are a couple spots on the North end where we didn’t have adequate signage and people just flowed right in,” he explains.

There will also be more staff to patrol parking areas, sweeping for illegally parked cars and a primary focus on road safety.

“We are focusing on it because people are wanting to come down and cut loose. We are reminding people not to drive drunk, don’t speed and and to be safe when you’re down here because otherwise, someone can get hurt,” Gillen adds.

Parking on the island will increase from $2 per hour to $3 per hour starting Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.