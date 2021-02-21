Tybee Island Police warn residents about texting scam

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV)—The Tybee Island Police Department released a statement warning residents that over the past two weeks, two people have contacted the police department after receiving disturbing images that appear to depict dead and decapitated bodies via text message.

In one case, the anonymous source claimed to know where the victim lived and demanded $1,000 through Apple Pay, which the victim provided.

Tybee Island Police Department’s preliminary research found that this is consistent with a phone scam that has been used across the country since at least 2019.

Tybee Island PD advises if you receive one of these messages, do not respond to the sender.

Instead, contact the police immediately to file a report and document the incident. Once officers have the information they need, feel free to delete and block the number.

If you believe you’ve been the victim of a phone scam, call Tybee Island PD at (912)786-5600.