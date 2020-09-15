Tybee Island PD sees increase in calls about rattlesnakes

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re heading to the beach, the Tybee Island Police Department urges you to keep an eye out for animals slithering in your surroundings.

Police say it’s no surprise that beachgoers share the island with wildlife, but lately, officers have seen an increase in calls involving rattlesnakes.

The department shared a video of one on their Facebook page Tuesday, making its way through some beachgrass.

“Luckily, this guy was able to be safely relocated with no harm to humans or the animal,” Tybee Island PD posted, adding that rattlesnakes often nest in the dunes but typically stay away from any residents or visitors.

If you feel threatened by an animal, or believe one is in danger, the department is available at 912-786-5600.

“Our team will he happy to investigate,” the department’s Facebook post reads.