Tybee Island, Ga (WSAV) — The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson that took place at a local bar over Labor Day weekend.

Police responded to the scene at around 12:45 a.m. on Monday after receiving a call about a fire in the bathroom of The Sand Bar located at 1512 Butler Ave.

After the fire department assessed the situation, personnel requested that an Arson Investigator respond to the scene. After further investigation, the detective discovered probable cause to believe the fire was set intentionally.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has helpful information, please contact Detective TJ LeGuin at (912)786-5600 OR Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804.