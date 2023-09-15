TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Say “hello” to the newest member of the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD).

Thursday night, the Tybee Island City Council approved a new addition to the department’s K-9 unit, TIPD announced Friday.

The German Shorthaired Pointer Nautical, aka K-9 Nauti, will join beloved K-9 Rocky on the force.

“It may be a while before she’s patrol ready, but in the meantime Rocky will be showing her the ropes, and what it means to be a member of #TeamTIPD!” the department shared on Facebook.

TIPD said Nauti will undergo extensive training, including in narcotics detection.

German Shorthaired Pointers are versatile hunters and all-purpose gun dogs, according to the American Kennel Club. They’re known for are known for their power, speed, agility and endurance.