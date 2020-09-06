Tybee Island officials urge public to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines on Labor Day

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials with the City of Tybee Island are urging people to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines as Labor Day weekend celebrations continue.

Tybee Island Police and code enforcement are monitoring the island to make sure people are wearing masks and keeping their distance from each other.

While it is hard to mandate face coverings on the beach, city patrol does have masks to pass out to those who need one. Officials also say if big groups start to form, people can expect to be asked to spread out.

“You get a bunch of knuckleheads like we did on the 4th of July, a bunch of teenagers out there drinking all congregated shoulder to shoulder, and there’s 200-300 of them,” Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen said. “Don’t be surprised if the police show up and ask you to break up your group.”

Gillen is also reminding people of the importance of swimming safety and being cautious of currents. There have been at least three drownings this year alone.