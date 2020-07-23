Tybee Island Marine Science Center encourages youth education and exploration

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – From marine habitats to salty marshes, Georgia’s unique geography is teeming with wildlife. Tybee Island’s Marine Science Center said conservation is crucial to teach at a young age in order to protect both the animals and people who live by the coast.

The Marine Center’s “Sea Camp” program offers education and exploration opportunities to kids between the ages of six and 12. The Program Director told WSAV, respecting local wildlife is something she believes needs to be fostered when people are young in order to facilitate lifelong understanding and mindfulness.

Studying sea critters, understanding how trash impacts animals and the ocean, and replacing fear with facts are just some of the things the program teachers. With a lot of people seeking outdoor activities to try to social distance, the Marine Science Center staff said there are a lot of people not picking up after themselves and leaving trash on the beach.

Beth Palmer, the Tybee Island Marine Science Center’s Program Director, said early education can create lifelong respect—giving kids the opportunity to lead by example.

“We love reaching young kids so they can continue to be reached throughout their lives, and become closure to nature, learn to love it not be afraid of all of the weird animals that are out here, and more likely to protect it. I remember as a kid learning about a lot of this stuff and I still think about that,” Palmer said.

The camp is following CDC safety guidelines, Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order, and recommendations from the American Camp Association. The program runs Monday through Friday and their last sessions will be held July 27th – 31st.



Click HERE or call (912) 786-5917 to register for the program.

The Tybee Island Marine Science Center finished construction on their brand new building on North Beach. Palmer said they don’t have an opening date—citing safety concerns for the delay. She said they are working on transferring over their exhibits.