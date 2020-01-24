Tybee Island kicks off Restaurant Week

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re looking to try some new cuisine, you’re in luck: Tybee Island’s Restaurant Week is underway.

Through Saturday, Feb. 1, eight of the city’s restaurants will be participating in the special week, offering patrons three-course meals that include an appetizer, entree and dessert at a fixed price.

“We have a good local business here, so our clientele really enjoys it,” said AJ Baker, owner of Sundae Cafe.

Baker owns Tybee’s 80 East Gastropub as well, which is also participating in Restaurant Week.

“It’s a good value for them in January when it’s Christmas and in a bind, so they get a good value, and they like to try the different menu items,” he said.

Other participating restaurants include:

Salt Island Fish & Beer

A-J’s Dockside Restaurant

Bubba Gumbo’s

Stingray’s Seafood

The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen

Chamacos Tacos & Surf

Charissa Murray, one of the organizers for the Tybee Island Restaurant Week, told News 3 that the island has been hosting the annual event over the past several years.

“This time of year is so slow, and this event manages to bring people out to the island,” Murray told News 3.

“They get to sample some food that they might not normally, and most of the restaurants really go all out,” she said, adding that most of the restaurants sell out every night of the event.

Reservations aren’t required for the event, so people are encouraged to drop in and enjoy the new and familiar menu items at their leisure.

“We’re offering alligator nuggets, something different for somebody that might want to try that,” said Pattie Marchand, a manager at Sting Ray’s Seafood.

The restaurant has participated in Restaurant Week over the past few years.

Eric Liebtag, the owner of Salt Island Fish and Beer, told News 3 that he and his staff are using the week to have some fun with their menu offerings and showcase some new items.

“It’s a sneak peek of what we’re going to have coming for next year,” Liebtag said.

To view the menus for Tybee Island’s Restaurant Week, visit here.