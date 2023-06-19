SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s a tradition first started in 1960 when 11 Savannah State Students held a wade-in on Tybee Island to protest segregation. Now every year on Juneteenth people get together for the annual Tybee Island wade-in.

“I’m coming here, I’m coming here to represent for our ancestors,” said Anyta Throps, who took her son to the wade-in. The Savannah resident also went to the Juneteenth celebration at Forsyth Park over the weekend.

On Monday around two hundred celebrated on Tybee’s south beach.

In the Southeast, Gullah Geechee culture plays a massive role in Juneteenth celebrations and Tybee’s wade-in is no different.

Gullah Geechee storytellers lead the event, first giving a history lesson filled with, singing, dancing and praying before wading knee-deep in the ocean.

“We’ve been celebrating it here on Tybee for about 10 years now and it’s wonderful that it’s now a national holiday, because this is American history,” said Julia Pearce, the founder of Tybee MLK. “It’s American history that we don’t talk about.”

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery. Specifically when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were brought the news they were no longer slaves in 1865. That was two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 2021 President Joe Biden designated it a federal holiday.

“Juneteenth is everybody’s freedom. And we remember what freedom is. And we know how to do the work. We know that there are places in the world where slavery still exists. We know this,” Pearce said. “And so we know we need to get into good trouble making things right. And this is a remembrance of that. We got young people and old people and black people and white people it’s the way the world should be.”

The goal of the Tybee Wade-in is to bring people together from all different backgrounds to celebrate freedom and acknowledge the past.

“As a white person, I need to show up. I need to be here,” Savannah resident Melanie Mirande said. “And I need to support what my neighbors are doing.” Mirande grew up and California and since she moved to Savannah, she said she’s learned a lot about the history of slavery and segregation in the South.