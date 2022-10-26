SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Halloween is less than a week away and Tybee Island is preparing to celebrate with various hair-raising events planned around town.

Captain Dereks Spear-It of Halloween – From Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 30, this family-friendly cruise will share stories about ghosts and marauding pirates, and a sordid glimpse of the coastal area. For more information click or tap here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Film — From now until Oct. 27 movie lovers can stop by the Tybee Post Theater and watch Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) get stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry).

The Great Trunk or Treat — On Friday, Oct. 28 the Tybee Island YMCA & Recreation will be hosting Trunk or Treat with a haunting night of fun events and lots of candy. Bring your trick-or-treat bag and don’t forget your costume! For more information click here.

Haunted History Tour — From Oct. 28 to 29 the Tybee Island Historical Society will be hosting a lighthearted haunted history tour around the Light Station and Battery Garland. The 60-minute tour will explore local lore infused with a few tidbits of some of the island’s darker history. For more information, click or tap here.

CatVideoFest — Visit the Tybee Post Theater on Oct. 29 to see a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos selected from countless hours of submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and the internet. Wear your best Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes. Cats will be available to pet and/or adopt at 5 p.m. in front of the theater.

Witchy Soiree — On Oct. 29 join the Seaside Sisters will have fortunes telling, treats given and special offers for fall and the holidays. For more information click here.

Science Center Trivia or Treat — Visit the Tybee Island Marine Science Center on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for their first Halloween Trivia or Treat. Wear your costumes to be entered into their Facebook costume contest and stop by different spooky stations around the science center for candy and goodies. Where else can you trick or treat and check out cool animals at the same time? For more information click here.

Trick or Treat on Lewis Avenue — On Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. community members can wear a fun costume, bring a lot of candy and trick or treat. For more information, click or tap here.