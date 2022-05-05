SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island now has electric vehicle charging spots thanks to a new community charging program spearheaded and paid for by Georgia Power.

“This is the first DC fast charger for the Tybee Island area,” says Georgia Power market specialist, Kelli Newman.

Located right near the North Beach entrance are the three brand new electric vehicle charging spots. It’s something Tybee City Manager, Shawn Gillen says they’ve needed for years.

“More and more people were coming to the island in electric vehicles, we’ve seen the need grow,” says Gillen.

They opened to the public in late April and are already getting put to good use.

“It’s been about two weeks now and there always seems to be a car parked there using the charger,” Gillen said.

Georgia Power officials say that these new charging stations will meet a number of key needs for drivers with electric vehicles.

“Installing DC fast chargers really enables that EV adoption and accessibility throughout the state of Georgia, it really also enables that long-distance travel in the state and then also it promotes range confidence,” Newman said.

Range confidence is an issue Georgia Power is hoping to address through its Community Charging Program.

“The more infrastructure we can have in place, DC fast charging, these networks across the state of Georgia really just promotes that range confidence even more,” Newman said.

The company has been placing public charging stations in a limited number of cities throughout Georgia, including Richmond Hill, Pooler and now Tybee Island.

“EV drivers or those who are thinking about becoming EV drivers see these chargers, they see the availability, they see that they can rely on the chargers and that network in the state,” Newman said.

Drivers will have to pay for the parking spot and the charging fee.