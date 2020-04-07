Tybee Island: Food, financial help available

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – City officials want Tybee Island residents and employees to know about the resources available to them amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the city, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has donated 50 boxes of nonperishable food to Tybee Island.

Rising Tyde Food Pantry and the Tybee Island Fire Department will distribute the food by home delivery on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Residents are asked to call 912-656-4609 and not the fire department to schedule a delivery.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire has resources available to help Tybee Island and surrounding areas with rent or mortgage payments.

United Way can issue a check to a landlord or mortgage lender and can also help with utility payments when grace periods are not offered. Help with other critical needs, such as medical expenses and child care, is available as well.

The organization says the call volume to their 211 helpline is much busier than normal, so they recommended going online to uwce.org/211.

Residents who may not need help but want to help their neighbors can donate to these organizations online.