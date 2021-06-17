Tybee Island fire chief resigns

TYBEE ISLAND, GA – Tybee Island’s fire chief has resigned from his position.

A statement released Thursday says the city has accepted Matt Harrell’s resignation from the Tybee Island Fire Department.

It goes on to say the city is exploring options for a replacement or organizational changes.

“We will continue to provide the highest level of public safety for our citizens and visitors,” the statement continues.

Further details surrounding Harrell’s resignation were not immediately released.

Meanwhile, a petition has been circulating online calling for the removal of Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen in connection to the chief’s position.

The petition, now with over 150 signatures, claims Gillen promoted Harrell knowing he had “questionable qualifications,” and possible sexual harassment complaints against him, among other allegations.

When asked about Harrell’s resignation and the online petition, Gillen said he has no comment.