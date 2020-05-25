Tybee Island crews rescue 7 people from water

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island first responders rescued 7 people from the water Sunday night.

According to the Tybee Island Fire Department, crews responded around 9:37 p.m. to a 911 call of people in distress in the water at Alley 3.

First responders arrived to discover 7 people holding onto a dock piling.

According to officials, the crews used rescue cans to pull 4 children and three adults safely out of the water.

The Tybee Island Fire Department reminds everyone that dangers like this can happen fast with the island’s currents and tides.

They ask beach-goers to be careful while enjoying the beach.