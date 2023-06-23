TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Tybee Island is gearing up for a busy 4th of July weekend, this includes cracking down on unpermitted events taking place during the holiday weekend.

Flyers and rumors have circulated on social media advertising a pop-up event on Tybee being held from June 20 to July 3 called “Turnt Island” by the promoters that most recently brought Orange Crush to the Island.

The City says they are aware of the non-permitted event and are taking measures to address the flyer circulating.

In a Facebook post, Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions said in part, “Unfortunately, Tybee doesn’t have the authority to stop unpermitted social media advertising events. July 4th is always our busiest weekend, as it is for every coastal community. However, we are taking as much aggressive action as legally possible to provide safety for all.”

Sessions says a plan has been put in place to ensure safety is the priority on the Island during the weekend.

Over 100 law enforcement officers, medical staff, and lifeguards from various agencies will be on Tybee over the weekend. An emergency lane will also remain open at all times. Chatham County police will be maintaining Highway 80 and GDOT will have traffic and parking updates on signs en route to the Island.

In regards to “Turnt Island, Sessions says the City’s legal team is working with Tybee Police to contact the event promoters and issue a cease-and-desist order to remove the circulating flyers or possibly face litigation.