Tybee Island Coast Guard crew rescue three from sinking boat

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A Tybee Island Coast Guard crew rescued three people from a vessel taking on water in the area of Calibogue Sound, Thursday.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Station Tybee Island crew responded to a distress call that a fishing boat was taking on water.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island boatcrew rescues three people from the fishing vessel Miss Anne Dec. 19, 2019, after the vessel began taking on water in the vicinity of Calibogue Sound, South Carolina. The three crewmen were safely transported to Coast Guard Station Tybee Island where EMS were waiting. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Tybee Island)

After rescuing the first of three crew members, the vessel began to sink. The other two crewmen went into the water where they were recovered by the Coast Guard crew.

The crew transported the three crewmen to Station Tybee island where EMS was waiting.

