TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The City Manager for Tybee Island, Shawn Gillen, has submitted his resignation to the City Council effective Sept. 28, 2023, the City of Tybee Island announced on Monday.

The acting City Manager, Michelle Owens, has been filling the city manager role since May after Gillen took an extended leave of absence. She will continue to fill this role until further notice.

The resignation will depend on council approval at Thursday night’s City Council meeting.

“Until the city council decides its next steps, our city is in very capable hands with the acting city manager and an amazing team of city employees,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions in a post on Facebook. “No matter what happens, we are grateful to Shawn for six years of leadership and wish only the best for him and his family.

Gillen was on an extended medical leave prior to submitting his resignation.