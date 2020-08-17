Tybee Island City Hall temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island City Hall is temporarily closed due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The City announced Monday that City Hall will be closed for decontamination and to allow staff time to get tested for the coronavirus after an employee tested positive.

The staff member did not interact with the public at City Hall.

“We will resume operations as soon as possible, but do not have a specific date yet as the timing of test results can vary.” the City said Monday. “Thank you for your continued patience during these difficult times.”