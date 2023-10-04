TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A Tybee City Council member was arrested last week after he allegedly backed into a pickup truck while under the influence.

According to a Sept. 26 incident report from the Tybee Island Police Department, Councilman Mike “Spec” Hosti was backing out of a parking spot in the Cockspur Bar and Grill parking lot when he struck a truck and attempted to leave the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck told police he stopped Hosti and told him to come back to the lot.

According to an officer on the scene, the councilman was exhibiting signs of being under the influence, including stumbling and smelling of alcohol.

Hosti refused to take a field sobriety test or blood alcohol test and was placed under arrest for DUI Less Safe.

He was taken to the Tybee Island Police Department, booked and then released after surrendering his license.