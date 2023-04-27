TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s something that has been on the minds of many residents over the past week who live on Tybee Island — addressing Orange Crush weekend.

Some were hoping Thursday night’s city council meeting would be the time to talk about what happened last weekend, but officials asked people to wait a little longer.

Mayor Shirley Sessions opened the meeting by thanking all of the crews who worked diligently over the past weekend helping to control the large event. She went on to say that she did not want anyone speaking on the events that transpired last week and she said people would have their chance to speak at a later date.

But what Sessions did say was the actions that took place on this beloved island were something that was truly disappointing.

“It was the worst weekend of an event that I have experienced in my 20-plus years on Tybee,” the mayor said, “and this is not a reflection of religion, political persuasion, race — nothing. It was a situation that cast upon us for just simply bad behavior”.

A Tybee resident says if more events were to happen like this, he wants officials to do more planning to make sure people are safe.

“Being a long-time Tybee resident, I was obviously concerned for the safety of our residents and myself, of everybody down here,” said Joseph Sheffield. “You know, we’ve always had this event down on Tybee, unpermitted, or permitted the first year, and, you know, our government needs to do a better job of what transpired this weekend.”

There will be a town hall meeting next Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 pm for people to talk about last weekend’s events. It’s happening in council chambers at 78 Van Horne Avenue.

You’re asked to submit questions and comments in advance to feedback@cityoftybee.gov. There will also be an opportunity to submit them during the meeting.