Tybee Island celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – People celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior during the seventh annual Tybee MLK Parade and Human Rights Celebration.

Philip Rosen, one of the MLK Parade committee members, said, “Diversity, equality, and social justice,” are the characteristics that defined this year’s event. The 2020 theme “Vision of Equality” is centered on King’s principles. Lessons in life, that Rosen said are as relevant now as they were then.

It’s so important in this day and age, as we face bipartisanship, as we face social discord, to focus on what Dr. King promoted and pushed and that was social justice and equality. Equality for all individuals and all peoples regardless of their religion, regardless of their ethnic background,” Rosen said.

Local volunteer Roderick Allen, said he thinks communication should be the top priority in each community’s efforts towards creating unity.

“A better fellowship of talking, that’s the most important thing. You can have unity all you want but if you’re not talking and conversating, understand each other’s differences that’s, you’ll still be at the same starting point. So if we can work together and talk, have more interaction then discuss each other’s differences and be able to walk together hand in hand, that would be the best vision for 2020,” Allen stated.

Rosen said the organizers of the event want this year’s message to set a precedent for the new year, as they focus on members of the community who are following in King’s footsteps.

“We want to bring visibility to Dr. King and his mission and his viewpoints and we want to include a variety of individuals,” Rosen said.

The parade recognized Grand Marshal Richard Shinhoster and Humanitarian of the Year, Reverend James Ludlow Maury.

Rosen said King’s life message needs to be upheld.

“He urged us to do better, and to live up to our ideals as Americans,” Rosen said.