TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane season is here, and Tybee Island officials are telling residents and business owners that if they have not started preparing, now is the time.

Tybee’s Asst. Fire Chief, Corbin Medeiros, tells News 3 that though the area is not in a state of evacuation at the moment, being prepared now is essential.

“The biggest trend I’ve seen- people expect the hurricane to come then it turns last minute because it’s controlled by weather and whatnot, and so they decide not to stay,” says Medeiros.

He says if you feel the need to evacuate, it is best to leave early because there is only one way off the island, Highway 80, and it can easily get congested during an emergency.

“You won’t get the services you need,” says Medeiros, “If you look back here for Matthew, there were people out of oxygen or electricity for days, and they need their medical oxygen and we can’t provide anything for them because we can’t get to them.”

He says residents should prepare themselves with extra clothes, pet essentials, and a 90-day supply of medication before an evacuation order is issued or severe weather is predicted.

Fred Bell lives near Tybee in Thunderbolt. The 12-year resident tells News 3 the storm season does not phase him.

“We got stuff sitting on the side there in case it comes close, and right now I’m not preparing at all,” says Bell.

Allen Newkirk, who owns Tybee storefront Boardwalk Ice Cream, says he is prepared year-round and is starting to bulk up preparations now.

“We always have the storage, we always have the plywood, we always have the sandbags ready to go. They’re always ready. But we really don’t start worrying about them until September, October, November,” says Newkirk.

He says he has learned to prepare early from storms in the past, like Matthew and Irma.

“Those are very small storms, and we know what can come,” says Newkirk.

He also says when businesses do not make what he calls necessary preparations, those who make a living on the island are strained.

“If we have a hurricane in November, there are those who are dependent on retail and housekeeping jobs to pay their bills, and if we’re not prepared for it, then it takes us longer to get back open, and it really hurts those who need it the most,” says Newkirk.

Bell tells News 3 he plays it by ear and doing that has worked for him in the past.

“I kind of wait and watch to see what’s going on, not too much, watch the newscasts, see what’s going on, and when I see one coming I’m out of here,” says Bell.

Asst. Fire Chief Corbin Medeiros says evacuation orders are not typically not called until a Category 2 storm is predicted.