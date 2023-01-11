TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) — Some good news in the form of federal funding for beach renourishment in Tybee Island—something officials say is crucial to rebuilding in between hurricane seasons.

“Any type of storm, noreaster, anything like that is going to have an impact on the erosion,” Mayor Session stated.

When President Biden signed the water resources development act, Tybee Island’s partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was renewed for another 12 years—meaning around 60% of the funding they needed for beach renourishment would be provided. As far as the other 40%—Tybee Island Mayor Sessions is confident she will get it.

“Beach renourishment is critical on so many levels. Government’s first role is public safety and health and I think having all of the government agencies on board with Tybee and Chatham County and Georgia in this effort means everything,” said Mayor Sessions.

Mayor Sessions says this is all part of a bigger effort coming—to protect not only the beach but the marshes as well.

“Tybee is looking at a bigger picture on how to be resilient in terms of storm management and are working with UGA and others to look at what we can do on the marshside on the back river,” Mayor Sessions said.

Mayor Sessions is meeting with Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis tomorrow too in hopes of securing the additional funding.