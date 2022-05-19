TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Traffic will be impacted Friday evening during Tybee Island’s 35th annual Beach Bum Parade.

The following changes will be coming to the island tomorrow:

No parking on Butler Avenue from the Hwy 80 curve to Tybrisa Street

No parking on Tybrissa Street from Butler Avenue to Strand Avenue

14 Street to Tybrissa Street and Tybrissa Street to Strand Avenue will remain closed after the parade ends to remove barricades

Hundreds will line Butler Avenue to see the floats drive through what’s known as “the south’s largest water fight.” The parade returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.