Tybee Island announces planned road closures for upcoming Christmas parade

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island announced upcoming temporary road closures planned for Friday as the island celebrates its Christmas parade.
The Nighttime Christmas Parade of Lights takes place Friday starting at 6:00 p.m.
Due to the parade the city announced the following temporary road closures:
ROAD CLOSURES & IMPACTS
- Butler Avenue from 4th Street to Tybrisa Street will close for the parade beginning at 6 p.m. and will reopen after the last parade entry. Access to Butler from side streets also will be briefly prohibited as the parade passes.
- 4th Street is the site of the parade line up. Please be aware of road congestion between Butler Avenue and Jones Avenue as the floats gather in this area, Friday, beginning at 4 p.m. until the parade moves out.
- Tybrisa Street from Butler Avenue to Strand Avenue will close beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday and reopening as soon as it is safe to do so after the parade.
- Please use Jones Avenue as the designated alternate route during the Butler Avenue closure.
PARKING CLOSURES
- No parking on Tybrisa from Butler Avenue to Strand Avenue after 3 a.m. Friday until the road reopens after the parade.
- Please be aware that parking is not prohibited on Butler Avenue, but cars parked along the parade route will not be able to move until the parade passes.
The City of Tybee says attendees can use the city’s phone app for complimentary parking. Learn more HERE.