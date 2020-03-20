Tybee Island announces emergency declaration amid Covid-19 concerns

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – Friday morning Tybee Island officials held a press conference to offer the latest details in the city’s current restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Shirley Sessions said she made an emergency declaration per authority given by the state but had unanimous endorsement from city council.

Officials announced the closing of all beaches along Back River, Borth Beach, Main Beach, Main Beach, Savannah River and Lazaretto Creek entrance. Public consumption of alcohol is restricted.

According to the city manager, beaches will be patrolled by Tybee police and Georgia highway patrol. Violators could face up to a $1000 fine.

Officials say GEMA and DOT will assist in the closure or restriction of traffic onto and off of Tybee Island. Tybee officials say do not want to close Highway 80 but will if need be.

Officials announced that city lots will be closed.

The city is asking the governor to defer business taxes for restaurants and hotels and all businesses.

The City manager and mayor say beaches were incredibly crowded Thursday and there were lots of kids and underage drinking. Officials were concerned this was going to set a precedent especially with schools being out for weeks or maybe the whole year.



