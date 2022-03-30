TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Three swimmers are now safe after being rescued by a selfless kayak instructor.

On Mar. 27, just after noon, Tybee Island Fire Rescue(TIFR) received a call about three swimmers in distress in the back river that were attempting to swim to Little Tybee. While on the way to the call, TIFR was notified that a kayaker rescued and took the swimmers to Little Tybee.

TIFR proceeded to launch the SAR 1 helipcopter piloted by Sgt. Kaupp. Sgt. Kaupp was able to make contact with the swimmers on Little Tybee and evacuated them back to shore to fire personnel to be checked for injuries.

The kayaker that made the initial rescue was identified as Instructor/Guide Aaron with Savannah Canoe and Kayak. Aaron was in the middle of instructing a class, but quickly stopped the class to assist the swimmers.

TIFR said in a Facebook post, “We are incredibly grateful for the selflessness and bravery shown by Aaron. Without his quick thinking and willingness to act, this call would have turned out much worse. Thank you Aaron and great job TIFR!”

TIFR wants to remind swimmers to exercise extreme caution when enjoying the beach. Officials ask beachgoers to not attempt to swim from Tybee to Little Tybee due to the deceptive distance and current.