TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Alliance, a group of local businesses and residents, has filed a second lawsuit against the City of Tybee Island over short-term rentals.

Filed in the Superior Court of Chatham County, the new lawsuit asserts ordinances approved by the city council are “invalid and unenforceable.”

Back in October, the council voted to ban new rental permits in residential zones. The city has said regulations on short-term rentals stemmed from complaints of noise and overcrowding.

“The cavalier approach to lawmaking by the Tybee Council harms too many taxpayers, residents, and businesses,” said Tybee Alliance chair Dustin Church.

“We cannot sit idly by and allow this to continue,” Church continued. “The Mayor and Council leave us no choice but to petition the court to force them to follow their own rules as laid out in the City’s Charter and Code.”

WSAV News 3 has reached out to the city for comment.